Azerbaijan, US explore fresh avenues for energy cooperation

Economy Materials 10 September 2025 17:45 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Parviz Shahbazov/X

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The new stages of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs (EUR) at the U.S. Department of State, Brendan Hanrahan, were discussed, the country's Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed priority areas such as cooperation with the US in continuing Azerbaijan's mission as a reliable energy supplier, developing regional ties connecting Azerbaijan with Türkiye, Europe, and Central Asia, as well as expanding investment in the energy sector,” the post reads.

