World Bank ups size of sustainable development bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, Aaa/AAA, Moody’s/S&P) has increased the size of its August 2028 and February 2035 Sustainable Development Bonds, raising a total of AUD 1.5 billion, Trend reports via the World Bank.

The August 2028 line was tapped for AUD 800 million and the February 2035 line for AUD 700 million, bringing the new outstanding amounts to AUD 1.7 billion and AUD 1.3 billion, respectively.

The transactions attracted a combined order book of more than AUD 3 billion, with demand led by bank treasuries and central banks/official institutions in Asia and Australia.

The 3-year tap of the 3.30% August 2028s priced at ASW +35 bps (equivalent to ACGB May 2028 +31.5 bps), while the 10-year tap of the 4.95% February 2035s priced at ASW +65 bps (equivalent to ACGB December 2034 +40 bps).

The August 2028 bonds were originally issued on February 14, 2018, at 99.846% to yield 3.3175% (semi-annual), equal to a spread of 48.75 bps over the 2.25% ACGB due May 2028. The February 2035 bonds were first issued on February 5, 2025, at 99.688% to yield 4.99% (semi-annual), equal to a spread of 53.2 bps over the 3.5% ACGB due December 2034.