EIA expects oil prices to decline with oversupply and weakening demand
Global crude oil prices are expected to come under significant downward pressure in the coming months as oil inventories grow and seasonal demand eases, according to the latest outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy