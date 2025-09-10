Azerbaijani Nakhchivan’s private tax revenues show positive trend in 8M2025
Nakhchivan collected over 160.6 million manat ($94.75 million) in taxes from January to August, up 13.7% from last year. Private sector revenues rose 19.9% to 110.4 million manat ($65 million). Unemployment and health insurance payments also saw notable increases.
