Apple presents new iPhone 17 (PHOTO)

World Materials 9 September 2025 22:07 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Apple has officially introduced the new iPhone 17, bringing a long-awaited 120Hz ProMotion display to the base model, Trend reports.

The 6.3-inch screen also features slimmer bezels for a more modern look.

Powered by the new A19 chip, the device delivers 20% faster performance compared to the A18 in the iPhone 16. A larger battery extends battery life by up to 8 additional hours.

The camera system has been significantly improved: the main wide-angle sensor now offers 48 MP, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x digital zoom has been added. The sensor is now twice as large and square-shaped, allowing photos in both landscape and portrait orientation without rotating the phone. The front-facing camera has been upgraded to 24 MP, with Central Stage and advanced ultra-stabilization.

The entry-level version comes with 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 17 will be available in purple, blue, black, white, and green.

