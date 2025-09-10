Uzbekistan reveals trade growth and new economic prospects with Finland

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. Trade turnover between Finland and Uzbekistan increased by 24 percent in 2024, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This was highlighted during a telephone conversation between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb. The leaders discussed in detail the prospects for expanding multifaceted cooperation, with a particular focus on trade, economy, and humanitarian ties, in the context of preparations for the upcoming visit of the Finnish President to Uzbekistan.

Special attention was given to promising areas of partnership, including agriculture, the chemical industry, energy, mining, telecommunications, and other innovative sectors. The parties also noted the importance of introducing advanced technologies into the education system.

To advance concrete initiatives, the leaders proposed convening a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and organizing a business forum with the participation of leading companies from both countries.

The conversation also touched upon the current international agenda. Both sides stressed the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and strictly in accordance with international law.

