Kazakh Air Astana and Air India strengthen ties with new codeshare deal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 10. Kazakhstan’s Air Astana and Air India have signed a codeshare agreement, Trend reports via Air Astana.

Under the agreement, Air India will place its ‘AI’ code on flights operated by Air Astana, providing passengers with enhanced connection options and greater convenience when traveling between the two countries.

“The codeshare agreement enables Air Astana and Air India, India’s leading international airline, to strengthen cooperation on key routes between Kazakhstan and India, covering Air Astana flights on the Almaty–Delhi and Almaty–Mumbai routes,” the company said in a statement.

The new agreement builds on the existing interline arrangement between Air Astana and Air India, which was inked earlier in 2025. Under that agreement, Air Astana passengers gained convenient connections via Delhi and Mumbai to 18 domestic destinations across India, as well as to nine international routes operated by Air India. Conversely, Air India passengers were granted convenient transit via Almaty, gaining access to Air Astana’s network and the ability to continue their journeys to cities such as Astana, Bishkek, Tashkent, Dushanbe, and Urumqi.

“We are pleased to sign a comprehensive codeshare agreement with the oldest airline in Asia. Air India is a carrier with an extensive route network to and from India—the world's most populous country and one of the fastest-growing travel markets. India holds strategic importance for the Air Astana Group, which is reflected in our plans to increase flights from Kazakhstan to Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa. This agreement will help increase the number of passengers traveling for business, tourism, and academic purposes,” said Peter Foster, President and CEO of the Air Astana Group.

The Air India Group, which includes the full-service airline Air India and the regional low-cost carrier Air India Express, plays a leading role in the development of Indian aviation. Air India’s history dates back to 1932, when J. R. D. Tata performed the airline’s first flight, laying the foundation for Indian civil aviation. Today, the Air India Group employs over 30,000 people, operates more than 300 aircraft, and its route network spans 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.

