AirPods Pro 3 unveiled (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Apple has unveiled the third-generation AirPods Pro 3, featuring noise cancellation twice as powerful as the AirPods Pro 2 and 30% longer battery life, offering up to 8 hours of use with ANC enabled, Trend reports.

Noise cancellation is not only for music but also for real-time speech translation powered by Apple Intelligence. During conversations, the earbuds will automatically lower the volume of the other person’s voice, while your responses are translated and displayed directly on the iPhone screen.

The new AirPods Pro 3 are IP57 dust- and water-resistant and now include dual sensors for heart rate monitoring, with all workouts tracked in the Health app.

They come with five ear tip sizes for a perfect fit. The price is set at $249, and pre-orders are already open.