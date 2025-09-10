Uzbekistan experiences uptick in US tourist visits
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan is seeing a growing influx of American visitors, with over 19,000 U.S. citizens traveling to the country in the first seven months of 2025. Tourism remains the main driver, while official, family, study, and business visits also contribute to the rising numbers.
