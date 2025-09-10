Uzbekistan showing off its dynamic growth in economic ties with China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 10. There was a healthy 23 percent increase in trade volume between Uzbekistan and China from January through July 2025, reaching $8.78 billion, Trend reports.

This was underscored on the sidelines of the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, where the “Invest in Uzbekistan” business forum took place, gathering over 200 representatives of Chinese government institutions and leading companies.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Wang Jinfu, Deputy Governor of Fujian Province.

Currently, more than 4,200 enterprises with Chinese capital are operating successfully in Uzbekistan, of which over 800 were established only in 2025. This dynamic illustrates the rapidly growing confidence of Chinese investors in the Uzbek economy.

During the forum, participants were presented with Uzbekistan’s investment climate, key macroeconomic indicators, favorable business conditions, and new priority sectors for cooperation. Special attention was given to projects such as the construction of “New Tashkent,” the comprehensive development of the Tashkent region, as well as opportunities in the leather and footwear industry and the tourism sector.

The event wrapped up with B2B and G2B meetings, allowing for a heart-to-heart on bright ideas and potential partnerships down the road.

The “Invest in Uzbekistan” forum once again confirmed Uzbekistan’s position as a reliable partner and one of the most attractive investment destinations in Central Asia, strengthening the foundation for long-term Uzbek-Chinese cooperation.

