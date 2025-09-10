Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan prepares pilot project on air-derived water

Economy Materials 10 September 2025 13:26 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The feasibility study and project documentation for extracting water from air in Azerbaijan will be completed by the end of this year, Trend reports.

This plan was announced during the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference, "Baku Water Week."

According to information, a pilot project will be launched next year, and locations for implementation will be determined.

Once these steps are finalized, the first pilot project on air-to-water technology will be implemented in the country starting in 2027.

