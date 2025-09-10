Kazakhstan and Pakistan set ambitious goals to expand trade cooperation
Photo: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration
Kazakhstan and Pakistan plan to boost trade to $1 billion and expand cooperation in 40 product categories. Ahead of President Tokayev’s visit to Islamabad in November, both sides are preparing a trade exhibition, business forum, and a transit trade agreement. Trade reached $89.6 million in the first 7 months of 2025, up 2.5 times from last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy