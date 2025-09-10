Kazakhstan and Pakistan set ambitious goals to expand trade cooperation

Photo: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration

Kazakhstan and Pakistan plan to boost trade to $1 billion and expand cooperation in 40 product categories. Ahead of President Tokayev’s visit to Islamabad in November, both sides are preparing a trade exhibition, business forum, and a transit trade agreement. Trade reached $89.6 million in the first 7 months of 2025, up 2.5 times from last year.

