World Bank vows ongoing support for Kyrgyzstan’s growth and progress

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 10. The World Bank (WB) is ready to continue supporting projects in Kyrgyzstan, Regional Director for Central Asia, Najy Benhassine, said at a meeting with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

Benhassine praised the strong level of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and highlighted that the country’s rapid economic growth has drawn significant interest from international investors.

In turn, Kasymaliev thanked the WB for its long-standing partnership and emphasized its key role in financing major national projects.

“The World Bank is a leading financier of our projects, and this support makes it possible to achieve our strategic goals,” Kasymaliev said.

He pointed to sustained economic growth, noting that GDP expanded by an average of 9 percent over the past three years and rose 11.5 percent from January to July this year. Kyrgyzstan aims to raise GDP to at least $30 billion by 2030, he added.

Kasymaliev also outlined the country’s 2030 development program, which prioritizes industrialization, creation of a regional hub, agricultural and tourism development, green energy, and the strategic construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant.

The sides expressed confidence in strengthening and expanding cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank.