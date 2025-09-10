Launch date for Azerbaijan's Khizi-Absheron wind power plant announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ The Khizi-Absheron wind power plant in Azerbaijan is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year, an informed source told Trend.

The source indicated that a total of 12 wind turbines have been operationally deployed in Gobustan as part of the aforementioned plant initiative.



"These turbines are currently functioning in a diagnostic operational state." The blades have been operationally deployed and are now in active service.



A cumulative deployment of 18 turbines has been executed in the Khizi district. A segment of the system is slated to initiate operational protocols in a testing phase by the conclusion of October in the current calendar year.



Generally speaking, the Khizi-Absheron wind energy facility is slated for operational deployment by the conclusion of December in the current fiscal year," the source elaborated.

