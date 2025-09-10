Launch date for Azerbaijan's Khizi-Absheron wind power plant announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Khizi-Absheron wind power plant in Azerbaijan is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year, an informed source told Trend.
The source indicated that a total of 12 wind turbines have been
operationally deployed in Gobustan as part of the aforementioned
plant initiative.
"These turbines are currently functioning in a diagnostic operational state." The blades have been operationally deployed and are now in active service.
A cumulative deployment of 18 turbines has been executed in the Khizi district. A segment of the system is slated to initiate operational protocols in a testing phase by the conclusion of October in the current calendar year.
Generally speaking, the Khizi-Absheron wind energy facility is slated for operational deployment by the conclusion of December in the current fiscal year," the source elaborated.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel