Iran stepping up production at South Pars joint gas field alongside Qatar

Iran has boosted daily production capacity at the South Pars gas field, shared with Qatar, following the launch of the ninth well in Phase 11. The field now yields around 23 million cubic meters of gas daily, with annual output from the phase reaching nearly 4 billion cubic meters, underscoring Iran’s strategic efforts to meet domestic energy needs and develop its joint reserves.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register