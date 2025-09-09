Azerbaijan, Visa ink key MoU to expand collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. During a meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Visa's Senior Vice President for CIS, Eastern and Southeastern Europe Cristina Doros, the prospects for cooperation, the development of the digital payments ecosystem, and mechanisms to support small and medium-sized businesses were discussed, the country's minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“As part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Economy and VISA. This Memorandum will contribute to broadening access to modern financial solutions in Azerbaijan and advancing financial inclusion,” the post reads.