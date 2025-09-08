Uzbekistan sets new milestone with record construction output in 7M2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Construction of buildings and structures continues to drive Uzbekistan’s economic growth, accounting for nearly 70 percent of all construction activity in the first seven months of 2025. With output rising to 142 trillion soums (≈ $12.35 billion), the sector shows steady year-on-year growth, reflecting the country’s expanding infrastructure and development projects.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register