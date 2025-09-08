Azerbaijan's Armed Forces complete training exercises for reservists (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ A training session held with the participation of a group of reservists in the Combined Arms Army ended, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

As part of the training session, combined-arms and specialized training were held, practical shooting using small arms and grenade launchers was carried out, and activities were held according to the daily routine.

The reservists also received training on the rules for using surveillance drones and fulfilled various tasks.

In the end, the reservists who distinguished themselves during the training session were awarded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel