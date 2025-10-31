Another exhibition within “Art Weekend” – “Ancestors” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. On October 30, the "Ancestors" exhibition opened at the Q Gallery in Icherisheher, Trend reports.

The exhibition is part of the “Art Weekend,” organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and IDEA Public Union, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, along with Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, visited the exhibition to familiarize themselves with the displays.

The exhibition features contemporary Azerbaijani artists - Faig Ahmed, Rashad Alakbarov, Orkhan Huseynov, and Farid Rasulov - who aim to bridge the past and present through their works, allowing visitors to connect with the deep layers of the national spirit.

Faig Ahmed presented human portraits in mostly minimalistic forms. While the pieces appear simple at first glance, they invite viewers to introspect and explore their own emotions.

Rashad Alakbarov focused on the concept of “Proverbs of the Ancestors,” translating the profound wisdom of the people into visual art. He believes that many proverbs remain relevant across generations, carrying timeless meaning.

Farid Rasulov centered his works around sheep, which he views as a totemic symbol. In his perspective, sheep and lambs have been integral to life since ancient times, and his work emphasizes the symbolic and cultural continuity passed down from ancestors to the present day.

Orkhan Huseynov explored history through everyday life details often overlooked today. His works depict the homeland’s landscapes, native lands, soil, lakes, and inhabited spaces, allowing viewers to rediscover the places marked by previous generations.

The "Ancestors" exhibition encourages visitors to reflect on their place in the chain of generations, emphasizing that each individual contributes to shaping the future. It also highlights that land is not merely a cradle of life but a silent repository of ancestral memory, preserving the traces of those who came before us.