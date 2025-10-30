Qaztrade senior details transit and logistics cooperation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ We recognize the crucial role of cash trade in the development of the Middle Corridor and in streamlining trade activities, Ainur Amirbekova, Executive Director of Qaztrade, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Speaking today on the sidelines of the Eurasian Franchise Forum in Baku, Amirbekova pointed out that a solid game plan and the necessary groundwork have been laid to back trade facilitation efforts along the Middle Corridor.

"Qaztrade plans to accelerate the development of paperless trade in the corridor using practical tools such as analytical consulting, documentation support, and document recognition services," she explained.

Amirbekova also highlighted that the collaboration with Azerbaijan extends beyond trade facilitation, focusing on building stronger transit and logistics networks. The two countries are working together to design a comprehensive product line for imports, exports, and transit activities in anticipation of the full opening of the Middle Corridor in 2028.

"To this end, we are already working with our partners and stakeholders to develop a product line that supports import, export, and transit activities. These products are essential for ensuring the efficient and active operation of the Middle Corridor and for boosting trade volume. Currently, trade turnover between the two countries exceeds $500 million, and our goal is to double that figure. The product line will be key to achieving this growth," she added.

Amirbekova also highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from Azerbaijan to the international market:

"As an operator focused on export promotion, we offer both financial and non-financial support to exporters. Today, we are participating in the International Franchise Forum, where we are working alongside institutional partners such as AZPROMO, KOBIA, and other export organizations. Our collaboration with them is crucial because we aim to take our regional brands global. In this regard, we are committed to establishing a robust system of support for SMEs, leveraging our resources to help them expand into international markets," the official concluded.

QazTrade is a Kazakhstani government institution under the Ministry of Trade and Integration that supports and promotes non-primary exports by providing services like consulting, market access, cost reimbursement, and an export acceleration program for domestic businesses. Established in 2006, it acts as a single window for export-oriented entrepreneurs, analyzing trade issues and implementing trade policy to help Kazakh companies expand globally.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel