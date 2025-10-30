Iran records growth in nation's liquid propane exports for 7M2025
Iran’s liquid propane exports rose by seven percent in value and 0.09 percent in volume in the first seven months of 2025. Exports totaled 3.74 million tons worth about $2.1 billion, up from $1.96 billion a year earlier. Propane made up 6.55 percent of Iran’s total export value and 4.07 percent by weight.
