Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway: Vast trade archway, linking sunrises of East to sunsets of West

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Today marks the eighth anniversary of a pivotal transport endeavor in the region—the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line—kicking off its journey down the tracks as a result of the initiative and political will of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

This project was a game changer that turned the transport map on its head, not just for Azerbaijan, but for the entire South Caucasus and Central Asia as well.

The concept of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line took shape at the dawn of the 21st century, thanks to the brainchild of Azerbaijan. When global trade flows were directed from Asia to Europe, Azerbaijan's contribution to the idea of ​​​​the East-West transport corridor found concrete embodiment in this project. The BTK line connected the territories of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, creating the shortest and most reliable land route from China to Europe.

This boosted the regional states' ability to call their own shots from both economic and political angles and bolstered their standing in the international transport game. In excess of 500 kilometers of the rail infrastructure, which spans an approximate total of 850 kilometers, traverses the geographical expanse of Azerbaijan.

The functionality of the BTK, recognized as the most efficient and dependable conduit linking Europe to Asia, has catalyzed an enhancement in Azerbaijan's logistical proficiencies within the East-West International Transport Corridor. The State Oil Fund has earmarked a cumulative allocation of $745.9 million.

From 2023 through 2024, the Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) company rolled up its sleeves and got down to brass tacks, tackling modernization work on the Georgian stretch of the BTK railway line, a key piece of the puzzle in the Middle Corridor. This is an important step towards increasing the transit potential of Azerbaijan and improving the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor as a whole. Last year, modernization work was completed on the Georgian section of the BTK, and the annual cargo handling volume was increased from one million tons to five million tons.

With the ball rolling on the BTK, Azerbaijan has hit the ground running as a transport and logistics hub. In conjunction with the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and various logistics initiatives, this railway has emerged as a critical nexus within the framework of the New Silk Road.



The BTK corridor serves as a strategic nexus, facilitating connectivity between the South Caucasus and acting as a conduit linking the European and Asian markets. As a result of this initiative, Azerbaijan has evolved beyond merely serving as a transit hub, positioning itself as a dynamic stakeholder within the global trade ecosystem. The initiative is undergoing a transformation aligned with the paradigm of sustainable logistics, integrating digital governance and eco-friendly transportation methodologies into its framework.

The project also forged a fresh link between Türkiye and the nations of Central Asia, paving the way for an alternative land route to sea transportation for Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and other states. This has strengthened economic integration and interdependence in the region.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a vivid example of Azerbaijan's independent development model, regional leadership and strategic thinking. Over the past eight years, this line has changed the economic face of the region, built new bridges of cooperation between countries and further strengthened Azerbaijan's position in the international arena.

At present, the BTK railway facilitates the annual transit of roughly six to eight million tons of freight. In the forthcoming years, the strategic initiative aims to facilitate the transit of three million passengers and 17 million tons of freight through the steel corridor.

The rejuvenated pathways in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan unfurl a tapestry of possibilities for the future journey of the BTK, stretching its tendrils towards the heart of Karabakh and the distant embrace of Nakhchivan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel