Azerbaijan tightens cybersecurity nets across financial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport are enhancing cooperation to strengthen information security and cybersecurity across the country’s financial sector, Trend reports via the CBA.

The partnership aims to ensure coordinated action in cybersecurity, organize joint initiatives, and establish mutual information exchange regarding incidents, cyberattacks, and other digital threats.

CBA Deputy Governor Vusal Khalilov stated that this partnership will contribute significantly to enhancing the cybersecurity and resilience of Azerbaijan’s financial system. He emphasized that the initiative marks an important step toward closer cooperation in strengthening the security of the national cyber environment.

ESS head, Farid Zeynalov, noted that the partnership will play a crucial role not only in the financial sector but also in reinforcing the overall cybersecurity infrastructure of the country. He added that improved coordination between the two sides will allow cybersecurity measures to be implemented more systematically and effectively.

As part of the cooperation, awareness-raising initiatives will also be launched to improve cybersecurity knowledge among financial sector participants and the general public.

