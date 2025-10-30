Bosnia advances reform agenda with EU and Council of Europe support (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Representatives of institutions, the European Union, and the Council of Europe met in Sarajevo for the third meeting of the Steering Committee of the Horizontal Facility for the Western Balkans and Türkiye, Trend reports.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the progress Bosnia and Herzegovina has made in the areas of justice, human rights, education, and media freedom, and on how these efforts are bringing tangible improvements to citizens’ daily lives.

Opening the meeting, Aida Hodžić, Acting Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stated that this program is much more than technical assistance. “It is a symbol of our joint approach—where European standards are not perceived as an ‘external’ obligation, but as a natural continuation of what we want for our society: strong institutions, accessible justice, freedom of expression, and equality for all citizens.”

Karel Lizerot, Head of Operations I, Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina, said that the European Union remains a reliable partner of Bosnia and Herzegovina in implementing reforms that bring real improvements to citizens’ daily lives. “Through the Horizontal Facility program, we provide support for strengthening the rule of law, protecting human rights, promoting inclusive education, and improving media freedom. This partnership between the EU, the Council of Europe, and the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina demonstrates our shared commitment to European values and the country’s path toward EU membership.”

Schnutz Dürr, Head of the Programming Department at the Directorate of Program Coordination of the Council of Europe, added: “Together with the European Union and in partnership with beneficiaries, the Council of Europe remains committed to providing relevant support in various areas of implementation. By responding to recommendations from monitoring and advisory bodies of the Council of Europe, as well as EU enlargement reports, this support aims to advance Bosnia and Herzegovina’s reform program and progress in EU accession negotiations.”

The meeting brought together representatives of key ministries of Bosnia and Herzegovina, judicial and police institutions, educational and equality bodies, as well as civil society organizations. Participants exchanged experiences, reviewed progress achieved under ongoing actions, and discussed priorities for the next phase of the program.

The Horizontal Facility for the Western Balkans and Türkiye is a cooperation initiative of the European Union and the Council of Europe, whose third phase runs from 2023 to 2026. The program supports beneficiaries in fulfilling reform agendas in the areas of human rights, the rule of law, and democracy, in accordance with European standards and EU accession priorities.