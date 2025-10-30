IMF signals readiness to support follow-up programs in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Georgia’s economy has been performing strongly, with growth rates exceeding 9% in recent years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during an online briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that the country’s economic momentum is expected to continue in 2025.

"The economy in Georgia is performing well. The level of growth in the last few years exceeded 9% — for example, in 2024 it was at 9.4%, and we expect in 2025 to reach 7.2%," Azour said.

He highlighted Georgia’s success in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and improving regional and global connectivity. "The economy has been able to attract FDIs, investors, and also increase its connectivity," he added.

Azour emphasized the strong, long-standing relationship between the IMF and Georgia, which has supported the country through reform programs and capacity development initiatives. "We have been helping Georgia throughout the reform journey and through programs, but also with capacity development. Georgia is one of the largest recipients of capacity development of the fund, and we were able to help Georgia implement some important reforms in the last decade," he said.

The IMF official also pointed to the cooperative relationship with Georgian authorities and indicated the possibility of future support. "We have excellent relationship with the authorities, and if the authorities are interested in a follow-up program, the fund will be ready to look into this request," Azour concluded.