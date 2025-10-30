bp confirms major hydrocarbon discovery at Bumerangue offshore Brazil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. bp has provided an update on its significant hydrocarbon discovery at the Bumerangue block in the pre-salt Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, Trend reports.

Initial analysis confirms a roughly 1,000-metre hydrocarbon column, including a 100-metre oil column and a 900-metre gas-condensate section rich in liquids.

The company said the reservoir’s carbon dioxide levels are manageable given the high-quality rock properties and bp’s deepwater experience.

Laboratory testing and analysis are ongoing to determine fluid characteristics, gas-to-oil and condensate-to-gas ratios, and in-place volume estimates. Appraisal well activities are planned for early 2027, pending regulatory approval.

Gordon Birrell, bp’s Executive Vice President for Production & Operations, described the results as “extremely encouraging,” highlighting the large hydrocarbon column and substantial liquid volumes. He added that work is accelerating on appraisal activities and potential development concepts, including a possible early production system.

The Bumerangue discovery is one of 12 exploration finds bp has made this year across the Gulf of America, Namibia, and through Azule Energy, its 50-50 joint venture with Eni.