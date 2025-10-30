Kazakhstan's trade volume on TITR soars over past few years - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, also called the
Middle Corridor) holds immense potential and has now become the
backbone of Eurasian trade, said Aizhan Bizhanova, the First Deputy
Minister of Trade of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
Speaking today at the Eurasian Franchise Forum in Baku,
Bizhanova highlighted that Kazakhstan has amplified its trade
throughput along the corridor by a factor of six over the preceding
five-year period.
"The route saw a turnover of $4.5 million last year, with
expectations to reach $5 million by the end of 2025," she
added.
The official also pointed out that Kazakhstan is really putting
its nose to the grindstone when it comes to boosting digital
cooperation and innovation.
"IT development, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms
are key drivers of competitiveness today. During my visit, I
encountered some compelling digital solutions, and we plan to
integrate them into our national legislation. By combining digital
technologies with franchising models, we unlock significant
opportunities, making trade more accessible, transparent, and
efficient," Bizhanova said.
The Eurasian Franchise Forum is a business event that gathers
franchise leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the
Eurasian region to explore franchising trends, foster new business
partnerships, and discuss digitalization's role in the sector.
Organized by the Azerbaijan Franchise Association with support from
government agencies, the forum includes panels, B2B meetings, and
an exhibition, aiming to develop the franchise industry and
strengthen economic integration.
