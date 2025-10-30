Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan's trade volume on TITR soars over past few years - official

30 October 2025
Kazakhstan's trade volume on TITR soars over past few years - official

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, also called the Middle Corridor) holds immense potential and has now become the backbone of Eurasian trade, said Aizhan Bizhanova, the First Deputy Minister of Trade of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Speaking today at the Eurasian Franchise Forum in Baku, Bizhanova highlighted that Kazakhstan has amplified its trade throughput along the corridor by a factor of six over the preceding five-year period.

"The route saw a turnover of $4.5 million last year, with expectations to reach $5 million by the end of 2025," she added.

The official also pointed out that Kazakhstan is really putting its nose to the grindstone when it comes to boosting digital cooperation and innovation.

"IT development, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms are key drivers of competitiveness today. During my visit, I encountered some compelling digital solutions, and we plan to integrate them into our national legislation. By combining digital technologies with franchising models, we unlock significant opportunities, making trade more accessible, transparent, and efficient," Bizhanova said.

The Eurasian Franchise Forum is a business event that gathers franchise leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the Eurasian region to explore franchising trends, foster new business partnerships, and discuss digitalization's role in the sector. Organized by the Azerbaijan Franchise Association with support from government agencies, the forum includes panels, B2B meetings, and an exhibition, aiming to develop the franchise industry and strengthen economic integration.

