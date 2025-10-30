Kazakhstan's trade volume on TITR soars over past few years - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, also called the Middle Corridor) holds immense potential and has now become the backbone of Eurasian trade, said Aizhan Bizhanova, the First Deputy Minister of Trade of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Speaking today at the Eurasian Franchise Forum in Baku, Bizhanova highlighted that Kazakhstan has amplified its trade throughput along the corridor by a factor of six over the preceding five-year period.

"The route saw a turnover of $4.5 million last year, with expectations to reach $5 million by the end of 2025," she added.