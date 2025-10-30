Azerbaijan, Türkiye chart course for religious and educational co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations, met with Safi Arpaguş, Chairman of the Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, to discuss further cooperation in the fields of religion and education on October 30, Trend reports via the State Committee.

At the meeting, the sides emphasized that the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have deep historical roots, and the political will of the leaders of the two countries provides a strong foundation for developing cooperation.

Mammadov congratulated Safi Arpaguş on his appointment and expressed confidence that collaboration between the two brotherly nations in the religious sphere will continue to expand. He highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev prioritizes the protection and promotion of national spiritual values, cultural heritage, traditions, and customs, ensuring religious freedom in Azerbaijan. Mammadov also noted that mutual understanding and effective cooperation among religious communities in Azerbaijan have been strengthening each year, contributing to a unique and successful model of state-religion relations that supports religious communities, education, and modern initiatives.

Safi Arpaguş underscored that the brotherly and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye provides wide opportunities for deepening cooperation, particularly in religious education, enlightenment, and personnel training.

Furthermore, the meeting also addressed joint projects on multiculturalism and tolerance, strategies to combat religious radicalism and extremism, and the enhancement of scientific and educational collaboration between the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology and Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs Academy.

The meeting was also attended by Rashad Mammadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel