Azerbaijan's SOFAZ engages in annual Int'l Sovereign Wealth Funds Forum in Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ The delegation led by Israfil Mammadov, CEO of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), is participating in the annual meeting dedicated to "Building Resilience in a Period of Transformation", organized in Abu Dhabi by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF), the only global platform bringing together the world’s leading sovereign wealth funds with total assets under management exceeding $10 trillion, Trend reports via SOFAZ.

The event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company, and other strategic partner institutions.

The Forum focuses on discussing sovereign wealth funds’ long-term value-creating investment strategies amid global economic and geopolitical shifts, including themes such as sustainable capital allocation, technological transformation, and the development of alternative assets. The event also plays an important role in advancing the implementation of the Santiago Principles in line with new global challenges and reinforcing sovereign wealth funds’ commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible governance.

During the Executive Directors' Forum held as part of the annual meeting, Israfil Mammadov delivered remarks on the role of sovereign wealth funds in building long-term resilience and growth opportunities, their impact on the global economic system, as well as prospects for applying digitalization in sovereign investment management. He emphasized the strategic importance of modern technological innovations in safeguarding and growing assets and ensuring transparency in capital markets.

SOFAZ’s participation in this meeting strengthens Azerbaijan’s position in the international financial community as a reliable and responsible institutional investor and demonstrates its active contribution to the global dialogue on sustainable development and long-term capital deployment among sovereign wealth funds.

The Secretariat of the IFSWF is based in London and, since 2009, has been promoting cooperation among sovereign wealth funds, enhancing knowledge-sharing, and strengthening institutional trust in global investment management. It should be noted that the 14th Annual Meeting of the Forum was co-hosted by SOFAZ in Baku in 2022, significantly reinforcing Azerbaijan’s role within the global community of sovereign wealth funds. At the 2024 meeting held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, Israfil Mammadov was elected Vice-Chair of the Forum’s Board.

