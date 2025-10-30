QatarEnergy signs long-term LNG supply deal with India’s GSPC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. QatarEnergy has signed a 17-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for the supply of up to 1 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India, starting in 2026, Trend reports.

Under the agreement, LNG volumes will be delivered ex-ship to terminals across India, reinforcing QatarEnergy’s role as a key supplier to one of the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Commenting on the signing, H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said the agreement “highlights our continued commitment to supporting India’s growing energy needs.” He added that the partnership “reinforces the enduring ties between our two companies and contributes to India’s vision of enhancing its energy security and transitioning towards a cleaner energy mix.”

The new deal builds on the first long-term LNG supply agreement between QatarEnergy and GSPC, signed in 2019, and reflects the strong trust and cooperation between the two sides. It also underscores QatarEnergy’s broader commitment to expanding global partnerships, advancing cleaner energy solutions, and supporting sustainable economic growth worldwide.