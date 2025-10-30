EBRD set to provide ProCredit Bank Georgia with loan for youth SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide ProCredit Bank Georgia (PCBG) with a loan of up to 15 million euros for on-lending to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) owned by young people in Georgia under the Youth in Business (YiB) Caucasus program, Trend reports via the EBRD.

This will be the first YiB program transaction in Georgia, expanding the program’s reach to another country.

“The credit line aims to increase lending to young entrepreneurs and MSMEs, support the development of PCBG’s internal capacity, and facilitate knowledge transfer to young business owners and managers.

The project is designed to promote inclusive and competitive development.

Inclusiveness: The financing will help overcome barriers faced by young entrepreneurs in accessing formal financial services and demonstrate that youth-led MSMEs represent a viable and sustainable banking segment.

Competitiveness: The credit line will support lending to private youth MSMEs in Georgia’s regions outside the capital, encouraging ProCredit Bank Georgia to develop specialized financial products and service mechanisms while improving enterprise efficiency and growth through knowledge sharing and training,” the EBRD said.

ProCredit Bank Georgia is part of the international ProCredit group, which focuses on development-oriented banking. The bank has operated in the Georgian market since 1999, serving more than 3,500 business clients and 6,800 individual clients through six branches and five service points. As of June 2025, the bank ranks seventh among 19 banks in Georgia by asset size, with a market share of two percent.

