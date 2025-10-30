Azerbaijan spills beans on new composition of domestic public debt
As of October 1, Azerbaijan’s domestic public debt stood at 17.47 billion manat ($10.31 billion). Of this, 7.99 billion manat ($4.71 billion) came from government securities in circulation, and 9.60 billion manat ($5.66 billion) from state-guaranteed obligations. The average maturity of government bonds reached 3.52 years, reflecting efforts to extend debt terms.
