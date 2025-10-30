Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin falls in price

The latest Bahar Azadi gold coin in Iran was traded at 1.10 billion rials (about $1,945) on October 30, down from 1.11 billion rials ($1,947) the day before. The older coin (1979–1991) sold for 1.04 billion rials ($1,829). Half and quarter coins were valued at 576 million rials ($1,010) and 333 million rials ($584), while one gram of 18-carat gold cost 104 million rials ($183).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register