Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin falls in price
The latest Bahar Azadi gold coin in Iran was traded at 1.10 billion rials (about $1,945) on October 30, down from 1.11 billion rials ($1,947) the day before. The older coin (1979–1991) sold for 1.04 billion rials ($1,829). Half and quarter coins were valued at 576 million rials ($1,010) and 333 million rials ($584), while one gram of 18-carat gold cost 104 million rials ($183).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy