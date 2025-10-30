Azerbaijan, World Bank explore strategies to enhance business environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. A meeting was held in Azerbaijan with a delegation from the World Bank to discuss issues related to improving the business environment in the country and promoting sustainable economic growth and employment, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

Thus, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation headed by Asad Alam, World Bank Regional Director for Prosperity in Europe and Central Asia.

The meeting noted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank.

In addition, information was presented on the dynamic development of business in Azerbaijan, the promotion of the non-oil and gas sector, the “green” and export-oriented economy, as well as support for entrepreneurship, especially small and medium-sized businesses. Problems and opportunities in these areas were also noted. Issues related to the development of the national economy, the importance of the private sector, the promotion of development-oriented investment, and support for innovative initiatives were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the areas planned for inclusion in the draft “Strategy for Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030,” improving the business environment, promoting sustainable economic growth, and employment. They considered the possibilities of applying the results of analyses conducted in international practice on intensive business development and research methodologies related to stimulating the private sector in Azerbaijan.