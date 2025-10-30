Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature video materials on Tovuz Battles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ On October 30, the trial at the Baku Military Court on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued with the announcement of documents related to the case, Trend reports.

At the court hearing, a video footage recorded after the Tovuz events (Tovuz battles – ed.) in 2020 was reviewed upon the petition of the accused Davit Ishkhanyan. It should be recalled that D. Ishkhanyan’s lawyer filed a motion for the examination of the mentioned video at the court session held on October 24.

The video, posted on YouTube on August 28, 2020, was presented. The material features the awarding ceremony of Armenian militants by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sardarabad. During the event, also attended by Arayik Harutyunyan, Pashinyan noted that the decorated military servicemen had all been actively involved in the July battles.

Public Prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev questioned the accused Arayik Harutyunyan. He first noted that the video shows Armenian military servicemen involved in the July battles being awarded, and asked for what purpose and in what capacity the accused had been invited to that event.

The prosecutor further emphasized that on July 19, 2020, a meeting of the Joint Security Council of the Republic of Armenia and the so-called regime was held. He inquired about the purpose of that meeting, noting that there had been no connection between the July battles and the illegal regime, and asked what issues were addressed during the gathering.

In response to the state prosecutor’s inquiries, the accused stated that the “representatives” of the illegal regime had been regularly invited to such meetings. According to him, the meeting addressed issues related to the security of the Republic of Armenia, the state of readiness of the Armenian army, and possible war scenarios.

The court proceedings continue against citizens of Armenia accused of committing crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

