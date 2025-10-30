Kyrgyzstan and India discuss strengthening trade and multilateral ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 30. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Abakirov held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Kyrgyzstan Birender Singh Yadav and discussed the development of Kyrgyz-Indian relations and the implementation of earlier agreements, Trend reports via Kyrgyz MFA.

The discussions were convened in Bishkek and centered on amplifying synergies in commerce, logistics, and capital infusion, alongside fortifying collaboration within multilateral constructs like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



Ambassador Yadav reiterated India's strategic commitment to fortifying bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, underscoring the criticality of amplifying economic synergies and endorsing initiatives slated for execution during Kyrgyzstan’s leadership of the SCO.



Both parties articulated a willingness to perpetuate a synergistic discourse focused on enhancing geopolitical equilibrium and propelling collaborative initiatives across pivotal sectors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel