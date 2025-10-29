Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Turkish flag

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. In honor of the 102nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku was illuminated in the colors of the Turkish flag, Trend reports.

“We congratulate brotherly Türkiye on Republic Day. The projection of the Turkish flag’s colors on the Heydar Aliyev Center building at this very moment is another example of our brotherhood,” wrote Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, on the social media platform X.