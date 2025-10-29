Georgia’s airports see passenger traffic surge in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Georgia’s airports handled nearly 6.5 million passengers in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Trend reports.

Tbilisi International Airport served 4,067,202 passengers, up 12% from last year. Kutaisi International Airport welcomed 1,407,814 passengers, a 10% increase, while Batumi International Airport recorded the highest growth, handling 995,099 passengers - 32% more than in the first nine months of 2024.

Deputy Minister Tamar Ioseliani highlighted ongoing efforts to develop Georgia’s aviation infrastructure and position the country as a regional air hub.

“We are negotiating with both airlines and airports to maintain and further accelerate these positive trends, enabling us to serve more passengers and operate additional flights,” Ioseliani said.

In terms of market share, Wizz Air remains the leader on Georgia’s aviation market. Among international scheduled and charter flights, Wizz Air Hungary carried 17% of passengers (1,065,618), followed by Georgian Airways at 8% (509,238) and Turkish Airlines at 7% (458,370).