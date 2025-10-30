Kyrgyz Investment Agency and NODABANK set to co-advance digital finance

During the meeting, Agency Director Ravshan Sabirov highlighted
Kyrgyzstan’s favorable investment environment and opportunities for
doing business. The sides discussed the development of the virtual
asset market, real asset tokenization, and the regulation of
digital financial instruments.
NODABANK representatives expressed readiness to share expertise
and technological solutions in digital finance, as well as to
support the attraction of international investment into priority
sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.
The accord signifies a pivotal advancement in bolstering
synergies between the governmental and corporate domains,
catalyzing innovation, and amplifying the nation’s investment
attractiveness.
NODABANK is a global offshore financial institution offering
crypto-friendly banking and custody services to individuals and
corporations in over 100 jurisdictions, providing features like
multicurrency accounts, global transfers, and fiat-to-crypto swaps,
with a focus on compliance and privacy for international clients
and digital businesses. It serves a niche market, including
high-risk verticals, by integrating traditional banking with
cryptocurrency capabilities.
