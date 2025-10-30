Kyrgyz Investment Agency and NODABANK set to co-advance digital finance

During the meeting, Agency Director Ravshan Sabirov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s favorable investment environment and opportunities for doing business. The sides discussed the development of the virtual asset market, real asset tokenization, and the regulation of digital financial instruments.

NODABANK representatives expressed readiness to share expertise and technological solutions in digital finance, as well as to support the attraction of international investment into priority sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

The accord signifies a pivotal advancement in bolstering synergies between the governmental and corporate domains, catalyzing innovation, and amplifying the nation’s investment attractiveness.

NODABANK is a global offshore financial institution offering crypto-friendly banking and custody services to individuals and corporations in over 100 jurisdictions, providing features like multicurrency accounts, global transfers, and fiat-to-crypto swaps, with a focus on compliance and privacy for international clients and digital businesses. It serves a niche market, including high-risk verticals, by integrating traditional banking with cryptocurrency capabilities.

