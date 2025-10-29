Uzbekistan, IFC discuss expanding cooperation in key economic sectors

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 29. The First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Ilhom Norkulov, held a meeting with Shelisa Samgi, Regional Head of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Projects in Production, Agribusiness, and Services in the Middle East and Central Asia, to discuss ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by IFC Investment Specialist Alisher Abdrakhmanov, Small Operations Director Zarema Akhmatova, as well as Timur Khusanov, Head of Department, and Amirkhon Muydinov, Head of Division at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, along with other senior representatives.

During the dialogue, both sides emphasized the importance of collaboration in promoting economic growth, particularly in agriculture, the service sector, and support for 675 “champion” entrepreneurs across the country, as well as other areas of joint cooperation.

Key topics discussed included:

Agriculture: Developing agribusiness and collaborating with Agrostar Holding under IFC’s “Agri Connect Initiative” project.

Service Sector: Enhancing tourism, fostering artificial intelligence development, and supporting innovative startups.

Digital Economy: Promoting the implementation of modern digital technologies.

SMEs and Industry Development: Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, including initiatives involving rapidly growing “champion” entrepreneurs.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperative relations and continue exchanging views on these priority areas

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the world’s largest development institution dedicated to the private sector in emerging markets. Operating in more than 100 countries, IFC leverages its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and expand opportunities in developing economies.

In fiscal year 2025, IFC committed a record $71.1 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, mobilizing private capital and driving solutions that contribute to a world free of poverty on a livable planet.

