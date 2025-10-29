Hydrocarbon exports and new energy set to diversify Azerbaijan's economy – ADB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Hydrocarbon exports, geothermal energy development, and critical minerals could become key areas for diversifying Azerbaijan’s economy, said Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the discourse at the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 in Baku, Durrani-Jamal articulated that although hydrocarbon exports constitute a pivotal revenue stream, they ought not to serve as the exclusive catalyst for economic advancement. She underscored the imperative for an equitable energy transition that harmonizes fiscal considerations with societal ramifications.



Durrani-Jamal also highlighted the prospective advantages of geothermal energy and the extraction of essential minerals, emphasizing that these domains could play a pivotal role in economic diversification across both energy and non-energy sectors.

