UAE parliamentarian highlights enduring nature of Azerbaijan’s development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The development observed in Azerbaijan is not a temporary event, but rather demonstrates the high level of relations between the state and the people, Speaker of the Federal National Council of UAE, Saqr Ghobash said at the international parliamentary conference on the topic "The constitution as the foundation of the independence and sovereignty of states in the modern world" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan are built on mutual respect and warmth.

"The mutual visits have launched a new stage in relations. Thanks to this, cooperation is being implemented in modern and strategic areas such as the green economy, energy, and artificial intelligence," the official pointed out.