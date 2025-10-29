Final hours: Bakcell will present a Zeekr 001 today!

Today, artificial intelligence will select the 4th Zeekr 001 car winner in Bakcell’s mega lottery!

According to Trend, within the framework of the mega lottery, Bakcell subscribers have the chance to win an iPhone 17 every day and a luxury car every week. The selection of winners is broadcast live on Bakcell’s social media accounts.

To win in the lottery, it’s enough to purchase “Chance” packages. These packages provide both entry to the lottery and on-net call minutes.

• For 3 “Chance” packages: *3#YES

• For 25 “Chance” packages: *25#YES

For more information, visit lotereya.bakcell.com