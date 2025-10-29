Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan advancing regional energy system integration - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are actively working on integrating their energy systems, the director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the 13th Caspian Energy Forum 2025 in Baku.

“All of the countries mentioned are actively working on integrating their energy systems. It is worth considering voltage regulation and frequency control in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, which has various aspects,” he said.

According to Abdullayev, Azerbaijan continues to integrate energy systems in the region while overcoming technical and economic challenges.

“These are economic conditions that require greater attention and involvement. Most of the project is being implemented through project financing,” he said.