Chairman of Chamber of Representatives of Tajikistan's Majlisi Oli arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Chairman of the Chamber of Representatives of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan Fayzali Idizoda has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit to take part in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department Of the Milli Majlis.

The Chairman of the Chamber of Representatives of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafet Asgarov, Head of the Working Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Tajikistan Aydin Mirzazade and other officials.