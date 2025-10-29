Uzbekistan, CNPC deepen co-op to boost hydrocarbon sector performance

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 29. The Chairman of the Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz, Bakhodirjon Sidikov held a meeting with Chen Huailong, General Director for Central Asia and Russia of the major Chinese oil and gas corporation CNPC, to discuss key areas of current and future cooperation in hydrocarbon exploration, production, and transportation, Trend reports.

The discussions also focused on the implementation of joint projects involving innovative technologies. Particular attention was given to improving the efficiency of existing joint ventures, strengthening strategic partnerships, and exchanging best practices in production management.

Representatives of the joint ventures New Silk Road Oil and Gas LLC and Asia Trans Gas LLC also took part, presenting their current performance and outlining prospective initiatives.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed their mutual readiness to further deepen cooperation and jointly implement upcoming projects.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to expand rapidly. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, marking a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This robust growth underscores the strengthening economic ties and highlights China’s role as one of Uzbekistan’s most important and reliable partners.