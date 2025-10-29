Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan and China’s Xi’an explore direct flight link

Society Materials 29 October 2025 10:26 (UTC +04:00)

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ An exchange of views was held on the possibilities of establishing direct air links with the Chinese city of Xi'an, as well as on the prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence, digitalization and other areas, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He said that the discussions were held at a meeting with the Mayor of Xi'an Ye Niuping.

"During the meeting, the current state and future prospects of cooperation between our countries, especially Xi'an province and Azerbaijan in the field of railways and transport in general, were discussed. For this purpose, it was decided to establish a relevant working group," added the minister.

