Kazakhstan, Belarus discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokaev and Belarusian President, Aleksandr Lukashenko discussed prospects for strengthening Kazakh-Belarusian relations during a telephone conversation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

During the call, the presidents underscored the advanced level of political dialogue and the consistent progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, economic, and humanitarian domains. They also exchanged perspectives on salient international issues, with President Tokaev emphasizing the importance of the ongoing Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security.

The heads of state concurred on the need to maintain close collaboration within the framework of forthcoming joint initiatives.

The III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is held on 28–29 October 2025. The conference aims to facilitate an open and inclusive discussion on the future of Eurasian security amid the current global order crisis, chronic military-political tensions among key players, and the near-complete lack of communication between them.