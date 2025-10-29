Iran, Russia review latest bilateral cooperation status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The latest state of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia across various sectors has been reviewed, with discussions held to further strengthen ties, Trend reports via Iran’s Ministry of Petroleum (MOP).

The meeting, led by Ali-Mohammad Mousavi, Deputy Minister for International and Trade Affairs of Iran and Iranian Secretary of the Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Russia, focused on ways to enhance cooperation and accelerate the implementation of approved agreements.

Representatives from various Iranian institutions presented proposals related to the execution of decisions adopted by the 18th Joint Economic and Trade Commission, implementation of joint projects, and expansion of economic and technical collaboration between Tehran and Moscow.

Mostafa Barzegar, Director General of the Department for Europe, the Americas, and the Commonwealth of Independent States at Iran’s Ministry of Oil, outlined issues raised by the Russian side regarding the Joint Commission and urged all Iranian institutions to make additional efforts in this direction.

Barzegar indicated that the 19th convening of the Joint Economic Commission between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation is slated to transpire in Tehran by the conclusion of the forthcoming fiscal year (March 20, 2026).

