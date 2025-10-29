Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with Cambodia's Second Parliamentary VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Vong Sauth, Second Vice President of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia, who is on a visit to the country to attend the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting emphasized the high level of relations between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Cambodia. Speaker Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan highly values the participation of parliamentary delegations from friendly countries in this significant conference.

Speaker Vong Sauth commended the successful organization of the International Parliamentary Conference and conveyed the congratulations of the President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Khoun Sudary, and the President of the Senate, Hun Sen.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of interparliamentary relations. Gafarova recalled with appreciation her visit to Cambodia to attend the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and her meetings held during that visit, as well as her discussion with Khoun Sudary during her working visit to Malaysia. She noted that such exchanges contribute to deepening cooperation between the two parliaments.

It was emphasized that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the parliaments in 2022 provides a solid foundation for further cooperation and opens new opportunities in this direction. The parties underlined the importance of collaboration between friendship groups and parliamentary committees, as well as cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, including the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

